$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Infiniti G37
Convertible IPL Red Interior
2013 Infiniti G37
Convertible IPL Red Interior
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
143,655KM
VIN JN1CV6FE9DM230125
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aspen Pearl
- Interior Colour RED, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 25-2333A
- Mileage 143,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
This Infiniti G37 is a compelling choice for drivers looking for genuine sport in their sport convertible. This 2013 INFINITI G37 Convertible is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Make a powerful statement with this beautiful Infiniti G37. Its head-turning design is backed up by impressive performance from the responsive engine to the competent handling. Inside, youll be welcomed with premium materials and modern technology. If you want a luxury convertible that wont blend in with the mundane, this exciting, yet dignified Infiniti G37 is a top choice. This convertible has 143,655 kms. It's aspen pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 343HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Interior
Tachometer
Aluminum Interior Accents
Illuminated Entry System
Rear Window Defroster
Dome Light
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front door map pockets
Front seat active head restraints
pwr trunk release
illuminated ashtray
analog clock
dual digital trip odometers
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Illuminated glove box
Front seatback map pockets
Front armrest
Retained accessory pwr for windows/sunroof
(2) 12V auxiliary pwr outlets
Dual front map lights
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/visor extensions
Leather & aluminum shift lever
Dead pedal
Rear folding bench seat
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/memory
Sunglasses holder in overhead console
Front assist grip
(2) coat hanger hooks
Fully lined illuminated trunk
Indicator lights -inc: cruise control, fuel lid, high beam, PRND, turn signal/hazard, VDC off
Multi-function trip computer -inc: average fuel economy, average speed, distance to empty, driving time, instant fuel economy
Warning chimes -inc: headlight, ignition key reminder
Front/rear cup holders, front bottle holders
Anti-germ treated surfaces -inc: steering, shift knob, keys, assist grips, door grips
Vehicle info system w/7" colour LCD monitor accessed via Infiniti controller -inc: outside temp display, vehicle maintenance information
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Vehicle speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
3.7L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
VVEL & CVTCS valve timing
7-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: manual shift mode, magnesium paddle shifters
Exterior
LED Tail lights
Colour-keyed door handles
Colour-keyed front/rear bumpers
Bi-xenon high intensity discharge headlights w/auto on/off feature
Dark chrome-tinted grille
Colour-keyed heated pwr mirrors w/memory
UV filtering glass
Fog lights on lower fascia
Infiniti Performance Line badging
Tire Repair Kit
Safety
Front/rear crumple zones
Front seat side-impact airbags
Rear 3-point seat belts
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Brake shift interlock
Illuminated emergency inside trunk release
Pipe-style side door guard beams
LATCh child seat tether provisions
Rearview monitor
Rear sonar system
8-km/h energy absorbing bumpers
Advanced front airbags -inc: occupant classification sensor
Front 3-point seat belts w/pretensioners, load limiters
Comfort
Dual-zone automatic climate control w/micron air filtration
Media / Nav / Comm
In-glass diversity antenna/rear roof satellite antenna
Additional Features
Vehicle speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
Bluetooth hands-free phone capability
Electronic brake force distribution, brake assist
IPL engine cover
IPL tuned performance suspension
IPL tuned high flow dual exhaust
IPL front fascia & side sills
19" IPL graphite finish split 7-spoke alloy wheels w/tires
P225/45WR19 front & P245/40WR19 rear tires
3-piece pwr retractable hardtop
IPL logo on front floor mats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2013 Infiniti G37