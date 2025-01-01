$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35
2013 Infiniti JX35
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
289,083KM
VIN 5N1AL0MMXDC300301
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Interior Colour GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 289,083 KM
Vehicle Description
This Infiniti JX35 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2013 INFINITI JX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti JX35 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 289,083 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
