This Infiniti JX35 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2013 INFINITI JX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. <br> <br>This Infiniti JX35 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 289,083 kms. Its black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2013 Infiniti JX35

289,083 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
289,083KM
VIN 5N1AL0MMXDC300301

  • Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
  • Interior Colour GRAPHITE, LEATHER SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 289,083 KM

This Infiniti JX35 has a rich look and excellent interior space. This 2013 INFINITI JX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This Infiniti JX35 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 289,083 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Infiniti JX35