2013 Infiniti JX35
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
Used
147,817KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM1DC305483
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Obsidian
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,817 KM
Vehicle Description
Crossover capability doesnt come at the cost of luxury or comfort in this stylish Infiniti JX35. This 2013 INFINITI JX35 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This Infiniti JX35 captivates with possibility transforming the seven-passenger crossover with a harmonious connection between expressive design, attention to detail, and intuitive technology. Experience luxury made sensory and desire with unprecedented potential. This SUV has 147,817 kms. It's black obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Roof Rails
Body Colour Bumpers
Chrome Door Handles
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Splash Guards
Intermittent rear wiper
Rear roof spoiler
Pwr rear liftgate
P235/65R18 all season tires
Auto on/off bi-xenon headlights
Safety
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anti-lock braking system
Electronic brake force distribution
Front active head restraints
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger advanced airbags
Height adjustable seatbelts
Front side seat airbags
Mechanical
Pwr steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine
CVT Automatic Transmission
Tailpipe finisher
Engine block heater w/installed cord
ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive w/snow mode
Front & rear ventilated disc brakes
Independent front & rear suspension
Receiver hitch
Interior
Chrome inside door handles
ALUMINUM TRIM
Pwr windows w/front auto up/down
60/40 split fold flat 3rd row seats
Heated leather steering wheel w/illuminated audio controls
Fine vision meter
2nd row outboard tumble seats
60/40 split fold-flat reclining 2nd row seats
Security system w/alarm
Hospitality lighting
2nd row passenger tip/slide for child seats
Ceiling hooks
Media / Nav / Comm
7-inch colour display w/controller
