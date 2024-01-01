$10,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Patriot
4WD 4dr Sport
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,495
+ taxes & licensing
91,842KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C4NJRAB8DD113958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
