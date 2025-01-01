Menu
Account
Sign In
CERTIFIED!! North 4X4 W/ heated seats, remote start, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM/ CD plater, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2013 Jeep Patriot

142,929 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Jeep Patriot

NORTH 4X4 | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS

Watch This Vehicle
12779000

2013 Jeep Patriot

NORTH 4X4 | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12779000
  2. 12779000
  3. 12779000
  4. 12779000
  5. 12779000
  6. 12779000
  7. 12779000
  8. 12779000
  9. 12779000
  10. 12779000
  11. 12779000
  12. 12779000
  13. 12779000
  14. 12779000
  15. 12779000
  16. 12779000
  17. 12779000
  18. 12779000
  19. 12779000
  20. 12779000
  21. 12779000
  22. 12779000
  23. 12779000
  24. 12779000
  25. 12779000
  26. 12779000
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,929KM
VIN 1C4NJRABXDD164412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 142,929 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED!! North 4X4 W/ heated seats, remote start, 17-inch alloys, air conditioning, keyless entry, power locks, power windows, power mirrors, AM/FM/ CD plater, auto-dimming rearview mirror, cruise control, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2013 Jeep Patriot NORTH 4X4 | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Jeep Patriot NORTH 4X4 | HTD SEATS | REMOTE START | 17IN ALLOYS 142,929 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | 16IN ALLOYS |A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Toyota Corolla LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF |HTD SEATS | 16IN ALLOYS |A/C 187,320 KM $13,922 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD| HTD LEATHER| CARPLAY| ALLOYS| REAR CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS AWD| HTD LEATHER| CARPLAY| ALLOYS| REAR CAM 68,634 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 Jeep Patriot