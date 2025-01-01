$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
613-218-3354
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,810KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4HJWEG2DL595494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,810 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
AZ Auto Sales and Services
5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
