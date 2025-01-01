Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Jeep Wrangler

185,810 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
12649878

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1750111326
  2. 1750111326
  3. 1750111326
  4. 1750111326
  5. 1750111326
  6. 1750111326
  7. 1750111326
  8. 1750111326
  9. 1750111326
  10. 1750111326
  11. 1750111326
  12. 1750111326
  13. 1750111326
  14. 1750111326
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
185,810KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4HJWEG2DL595494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,810 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta comfortline 121,571 KM $10,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic LX REBUILT TITLE 82,938 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Toyota Corolla LE 83,792 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2013 Jeep Wrangler