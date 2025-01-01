$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
4WD 4DR SAHARA
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 127,105 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? This rugged 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara from 613 Rides is ready to tackle any terrain. Finished in sleek black, both inside and out, this Wrangler offers a timeless and commanding presence on the road. With its iconic design and legendary off-road capabilities, the Sahara trim is a true head-turner. This Jeep has a dependable 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. This Wrangler has 127,105km on the odometer.
This four-door Wrangler is the perfect blend of capability and practicality, offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this Jeep is up for the challenge.
Here are some of the stand-out features:
- Unleash the Wild: Conquer any trail with the legendary 4-wheel drive system.
- Iconic Style: Turn heads with the instantly recognizable Wrangler design.
- Go-Anywhere Freedom: Enjoy the open air with a removable top.
- Powerful Performance: The 3.6L V6 engine delivers impressive power.
- Sahara Sophistication: Experience a blend of rugged capability and premium touches.
