<p>Looking for adventure? This rugged 2013 Jeep Wrangler Sahara from 613 Rides is ready to tackle any terrain. Finished in sleek black, both inside and out, this Wrangler offers a timeless and commanding presence on the road. With its iconic design and legendary off-road capabilities, the Sahara trim is a true head-turner. This Jeep has a dependable 3.6L V6 engine and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. This Wrangler has 127,105km on the odometer.</p><p>This four-door Wrangler is the perfect blend of capability and practicality, offering plenty of space for passengers and cargo. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors, this Jeep is up for the challenge.</p><p>Here are some of the stand-out features:</p><ul><li><strong>Unleash the Wild:</strong> Conquer any trail with the legendary 4-wheel drive system.</li><li><strong>Iconic Style:</strong> Turn heads with the instantly recognizable Wrangler design.</li><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Freedom:</strong> Enjoy the open air with a removable top.</li><li><strong>Powerful Performance:</strong> The 3.6L V6 engine delivers impressive power.</li><li><strong>Sahara Sophistication:</strong> Experience a blend of rugged capability and premium touches.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Jeep Wrangler

127,105 KM

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

12652887

2013 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,105KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG7DL603272

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,105 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

