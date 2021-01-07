2013 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Fog Lamps Automatic Headlamps 4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes Dual note horn Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS) Convenience Tilt Steering Column Full Length Floor Console Halogen Headlamps Variable intermittent windshield wipers Rear window wiper w/washer Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Engine Oil Cooler Security SECURITY ALARM Sentry key theft deterrent system Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed long mast antenna Seating Rear Folding Seat Power Options Pwr Heated Mirrors Pwr steering Trim Body-colour grille Body-colour fender flares Windows Front door tinted glass Tinted windshield glass

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Rear Stabilizer Bar Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows Front stabilizer bar Leather-wrapped steering wheel 160-amp alternator driver height adjustment Cargo tie down loops Trailer Sway Damping Front seat area carpet Coat hooks 3.21 Axle Ratio Hill start assist 600-CCA maintenance free battery Hood insulation Front seatback map pockets Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Bright Interior Accents Storage Tray Freedom Panel Storage Bag Electronic roll mitigation Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system Front passenger seat belt alert Temp & compass gauge 200 km/h speedometer Low-back front bucket seats Outside tire carrier Rear compartment covered storage Rear seat outboard head restraints Rear seat/cargo area carpet Reclining front seats Sliding sun visors w/mirrors Sport bar w/full padding TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE Pwr windows w/1-touch down Black/silver front bumper Black/silver rear bumper Chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob Cargo compartment floor mat Easy-access passenger seat Alpine Premium Audio System Fuel Tank Skid Plate (2) front/(1) rear tow hooks 3.6L V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) Glove box w/damped door HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers Hydraulic assist brake boost Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle

