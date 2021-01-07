2013 Jeep Wrangler

Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS)
Full Length Floor Console
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Body-colour fender flares
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Front seatback map pockets
Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Electronic roll mitigation
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
Front passenger seat belt alert
Low-back front bucket seats
Rear compartment covered storage
Rear seat outboard head restraints
Rear seat/cargo area carpet
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Pwr windows w/1-touch down
Black/silver front bumper
Chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob
Cargo compartment floor mat
Easy-access passenger seat
Alpine Premium Audio System
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
3.6L V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)
HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Hydraulic assist brake boost
Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle
