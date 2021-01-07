Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

173,452 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

173,452KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6414134
  • Stock #: 21-8039D
  • VIN: 1C4AJWBGXDL691685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 173,452 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Jeep Wrangler is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 173,452 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en



All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra. o~o

Vehicle Features

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lamps
Automatic Headlamps
4-Wheel Anti-Lock Brakes
Dual note horn
Driver & front passenger advanced multi-stage frontal airbags w/occupant classification system (OCS)
Tilt Steering Column
Full Length Floor Console
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Rear window wiper w/washer
Premium instrument cluster w/tachometer
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Engine Oil Cooler
SECURITY ALARM
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Fixed long mast antenna
Rear Folding Seat
Pwr Heated Mirrors
Pwr steering
Body-colour grille
Body-colour fender flares
Front door tinted glass
Tinted windshield glass
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows
Front stabilizer bar
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
160-amp alternator
driver height adjustment
Cargo tie down loops
Trailer Sway Damping
Front seat area carpet
Coat hooks
3.21 Axle Ratio
Hill start assist
600-CCA maintenance free battery
Hood insulation
Front seatback map pockets
Front Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch
Bright Interior Accents
Storage Tray
Freedom Panel Storage Bag
Electronic roll mitigation
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/reading lamps
Next generation Dana 44 HD rear axle
Command-Trac shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
Front passenger seat belt alert
Temp & compass gauge
200 km/h speedometer
Low-back front bucket seats
Outside tire carrier
Rear compartment covered storage
Rear seat outboard head restraints
Rear seat/cargo area carpet
Reclining front seats
Sliding sun visors w/mirrors
Sport bar w/full padding
TRANSFER CASE SKID PLATE
Pwr windows w/1-touch down
Black/silver front bumper
Black/silver rear bumper
Chrome/leather-wrapped shift knob
Cargo compartment floor mat
Easy-access passenger seat
Alpine Premium Audio System
Fuel Tank Skid Plate
(2) front/(1) rear tow hooks
3.6L V6 engine -inc: variable valve timing (VVT)
Glove box w/damped door
HD suspension w/gas shock absorbers
Hydraulic assist brake boost
Next-generation Dana 30 solid front axle

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2007 Pontiac G5 GT
 210,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 43,950 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 40,950 KM
$42,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

Call Dealer

613-225-XXXX

(click to show)

613-225-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory