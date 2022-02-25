$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sahara
Location
2670 Stevenage Dr, Ottawa, ON K1G 5N2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
142,258KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8287098
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG1DL690148
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,258 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire
