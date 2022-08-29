Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

112,541 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

112,541KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9246187
  • Stock #: XX
  • VIN: 1C4BJWFG0DL650609

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # XX
  • Mileage 112,541 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! BE THE FIRST TO TEST DRIVE THIS FRESH TRADE IN CALL 613 - 596 - 1006 FOR MORE INFO

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

