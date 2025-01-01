Menu
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical wagon that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Forte5 EX, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek red wagon packs a punch with its 2L I4 engine and automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. The black interior features comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives. With only 81,645km on the odometer, this Forte5 is still in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure.</p><p>Whether youre a young professional, a growing family, or just someone who appreciates a good deal, this Forte5 is the perfect choice. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, heated seats and mirrors, and Bluetooth connectivity. And with a folding rear seat and plenty of cargo space, youll have no problem hauling all your gear.</p><p>This 2013 Kia Forte5 EX is packed with features and ready to roll! Contact 613 Rides today to schedule a test drive and experience this fantastic vehicle for yourself.</p><p><strong>Five Sizzling Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats and Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming on the go.</li><li><strong>Folding Rear Seat:</strong> Maximize your cargo space for any adventure.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your car without fumbling for your keys.</li><li><strong>Premium Sound System:</strong> Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear sound.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2013 Kia Forte5

81,645 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Forte5

EX

12436066

2013 Kia Forte5

EX

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

81,645KM
VIN KNAFU5A21D5741890

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,645 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

613 Rides

+16135140544

2013 Kia Forte5