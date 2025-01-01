$10,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Forte5
EX
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
+16135140544
$10,995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,645 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical wagon that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2013 Kia Forte5 EX, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek red wagon packs a punch with its 2L I4 engine and automatic transmission, making it a joy to drive. The black interior features comfortable bucket seats, perfect for long drives. With only 81,645km on the odometer, this Forte5 is still in excellent condition and ready for its next adventure.
Whether you're a young professional, a growing family, or just someone who appreciates a good deal, this Forte5 is the perfect choice. Enjoy the convenience of features like keyless entry, heated seats and mirrors, and Bluetooth connectivity. And with a folding rear seat and plenty of cargo space, you'll have no problem hauling all your gear.
This 2013 Kia Forte5 EX is packed with features and ready to roll! Contact 613 Rides today to schedule a test drive and experience this fantastic vehicle for yourself.
Five Sizzling Features:
- Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and cozy even on the coldest winter days.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Enjoy hands-free calling and music streaming on the go.
- Folding Rear Seat: Maximize your cargo space for any adventure.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your car without fumbling for your keys.
- Premium Sound System: Enjoy your favourite music in crystal-clear sound.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
