Myers Automotive Group
613-596-1515
2013 Kia Optima
LX - Aluminum Wheels
Used
- Listing ID: 10388775
- Stock #: 23-9361A
- VIN: KNAGM4A75D5397829
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9361A
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Optima is definitely putting some pressure on the competition with its affordability and high value. This 2013 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Kia's dramatic and eye-catching Optima midsize sedan has become a sales leader for the brand and has garnered a long list of awards and accolades. The Optima returns to the lineup in 2013 with the same unbeatable combination of head-turning design, fun-to-drive performance, modern amenities and long list of standard safety features.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
