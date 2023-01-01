2013 Kia Optima

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes CALL Used

Listing ID: 10388775

10388775 Stock #: 23-9361A

23-9361A VIN: KNAGM4A75D5397829

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-9361A

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Exterior Aluminum Wheels Interior Remote Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.