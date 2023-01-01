Menu
2013 Kia Optima

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-1515

2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

LX - Aluminum Wheels

2013 Kia Optima

LX - Aluminum Wheels

Location

Myers Automotive Group

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

613-596-1515

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 10388775
  Stock #: 23-9361A
  VIN: KNAGM4A75D5397829

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-9361A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!

This Kia Optima is definitely putting some pressure on the competition with its affordability and high value. This 2013 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

Kia's dramatic and eye-catching Optima midsize sedan has become a sales leader for the brand and has garnered a long list of awards and accolades. The Optima returns to the lineup in 2013 with the same unbeatable combination of head-turning design, fun-to-drive performance, modern amenities and long list of standard safety features.It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance



Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Ottawa Nissan

2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1

