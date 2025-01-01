$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Kia Rio
LX+ - Aluminum Wheels - Fog Lamps
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
140,891KM
VIN KNADM5A38D6788988
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 140,891 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows!
This years Kia Rio offers a smooth and highly efficient driving experience, and all for a very small price tag. This 2013 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
With class-leading horsepower, the 2013 Rio continues to infuse style, technology and spirited road manners into the Kia's model lineup. As Kia's smallest vehicle, the Rio offer consumers an abundance of standard amenities, excellent safety features and lots of interior space delivering a more engaging and pleasurable driving experience. This sedan has 140,891 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
2013 Kia Rio