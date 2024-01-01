Menu
<p><strong>--FULLY LOADED--NAVIGATION--SUNROOF--BACK UP CAMERA--LOW MILEAGE--</strong></p>

2013 Lexus CT 200h

132,373 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
132,373KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHKD5BH6D2147154

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,373 KM

--FULLY LOADED--NAVIGATION--SUNROOF--BACK UP CAMERA--LOW MILEAGE--

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

