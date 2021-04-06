Menu
2013 Mazda CX-5

101,509 KM

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

613-722-0852

2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5

Sport Manual AC 5pass Bluetooth PL PM PW Cruise

2013 Mazda CX-5

Sport Manual AC 5pass Bluetooth PL PM PW Cruise

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

613-722-0852

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,509KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6870762
  • Stock #: 5763
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE3D0153189

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,509 KM

Presley's Auto Showcase welcomes a 2013 Mazda CX-5 to the dealership! This 4 cylinder front wheel drive wagon has air conditioning for those hot summer months. It comes equipped with bluetooth capabilities. It has power windows, power locks, and power mirrors. It has cruise control and traction control for those long drives in various weather conditions. This wagon has folding rear seats. This vehicle will look great on the road or sitting in your driveway!

Finance Disclaimer: Finance pricing on this website is for website display purpose only. Please contact our office to confirm final pricing. Although the intention is to capture current prices as of the date of publication, pricing is subject to change without notice, and may not be accurate or completely current. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative. Information provided at this site does not constitute a guarantee of available prices or financing rate. See dealer for actual prices, payment, and complete details.

This vehicle will come with an Ontario Safety or Quebec Inspection.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

Presley's Auto Showcase Inc.

1138 Carling Ave., Ottawa, ON K1Z 7K3

