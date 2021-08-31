Menu
2013 Mazda CX-9

186,770 KM

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2013 Mazda CX-9

2013 Mazda CX-9

GS, AWD, 7PASS, AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

2013 Mazda CX-9

GS, AWD, 7PASS, AUTO, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

$10,900

+ taxes & licensing

186,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7737612
  • Stock #: D0411078
  • VIN: JM3TB3CA5D0411078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 186,770 KM

Vehicle Description

10900 + TAX + LICENSING>>AWD>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>> 1 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUED>>

AUTOMATIC, 7 PASSENGERS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, REVERSE CAMERA, POWER SUNROOF, TINTED WINDOWS, POWER HEATED LEATHER SEATS, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, ALLOY WHEELS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS LOCATED EAST END OTTAWA AT 1367 LABRIE AVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

