Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

75,784 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA2

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

4DR HB AUTO GX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA2

4DR HB AUTO GX

Location

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

613-455-0255

  1. 8345250
  2. 8345250
  3. 8345250
  4. 8345250
  5. 8345250
  6. 8345250
  7. 8345250
  8. 8345250
  9. 8345250
  10. 8345250
  11. 8345250
  12. 8345250
  13. 8345250
  14. 8345250
  15. 8345250
  16. 8345250
  17. 8345250
  18. 8345250
  19. 8345250
  20. 8345250
  21. 8345250
  22. 8345250
Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

75,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8345250
  • Stock #: 01492
  • VIN: JM1DE1KY0D0156041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 01492
  • Mileage 75,784 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified
Power Windows
Air Condition
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
CarFax Available
Extended Warranty Available

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit.
WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING. WE MAKE FINANCING EASY.
APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255.
63 Roydon Pl, Ottawa, ON, K2E 1A3
PrioAutoSales.com
info@Prioautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prio Auto Sales

2013 Hyundai Veloste...
 94,445 KM
$13,495 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 85,617 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul 5DR WG...
 81,855 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

Prio Auto Sales

63 Roydon Place, Ottawa, ON K2E 1A3

Call Dealer

613-455-XXXX

(click to show)

613-455-0255

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory