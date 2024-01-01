Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY for sale in Ottawa, ON

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

146,000 KM

Details Features

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle
11907383

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1731360055
  2. 1731360055
  3. 1731360055
  4. 1731360055
  5. 1731360055
  6. 1731360055
  7. 1731360055
  8. 1731360055
  9. 1731360055
  10. 1731360055
  11. 1731360055
  12. 1731360055
  13. 1731360055
  14. 1731360055
  15. 1731360055
  16. 1731360055
  17. 1731360055
  18. 1731360055
  19. 1731360055
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
146,000KM
VIN JM1BL1L76D1710177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 146,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2012 Honda Civic LX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Civic LX 104,272 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Toyota Corolla LE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Toyota Corolla LE 166,142 KM $10,500 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 153,060 KM $24,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA3