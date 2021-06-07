Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

133,564 KM

Details Description Features

$9,468

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,468

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2013 Mazda MAZDA5

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

6 passenger | 3RD ROW SEATING | CLIMATE CONTROL |

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mazda MAZDA5

6 passenger | 3RD ROW SEATING | CLIMATE CONTROL |

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7181165
  2. 7181165
  3. 7181165
  4. 7181165
  5. 7181165
  6. 7181165
  7. 7181165
  8. 7181165
  9. 7181165
  10. 7181165
  11. 7181165
  12. 7181165
  13. 7181165
  14. 7181165
  15. 7181165
  16. 7181165
  17. 7181165
  18. 7181165
  19. 7181165
  20. 7181165
  21. 7181165
  22. 7181165
  23. 7181165
  24. 7181165
  25. 7181165
  26. 7181165
  27. 7181165
  28. 7181165
  29. 7181165
  30. 7181165
  31. 7181165
  32. 7181165
  33. 7181165
  34. 7181165
  35. 7181165
Contact Seller

$9,468

+ taxes & licensing

133,564KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7181165
  • Stock #: 210374
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL8D0155396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210374
  • Mileage 133,564 KM

Vehicle Description

SUPER CLEAN and a great value. Well equipped automatic with 3rd row seating, climate control, alloy wheels, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, rear air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, tow hitch receiver, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles in every price range and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. GS

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 40,063 KM
$20,429 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 100,666 KM
$19,987 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 50,921 KM
$18,984 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory