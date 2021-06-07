2013 Mazda MAZDA5

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
SUPER CLEAN and a great value. Well equipped automatic with 3rd row seating, climate control, alloy wheels, auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers, rear air conditioning, cruise control, AM/FM/CD with USB/aux input, tow hitch receiver, traction control and keyless entry. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of clean pre-owned vehicles in every price range and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. GS
