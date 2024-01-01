Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

159,500 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250

Watch This Vehicle
11992317

2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B250

Location

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

613-695-0800

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,500KM
VIN WDDMH4EB3DJ151707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250
  • Mileage 159,500 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD 155,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Buick Encore Premium FWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Buick Encore Premium FWD 150,000 KM $8,975 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Rio5 LX 6A for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Kia Rio5 LX 6A 90,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Garage Plus Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre

Garage Plus Auto Centre

1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7

Call Dealer

613-695-XXXX

(click to show)

613-695-0800

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Garage Plus Auto Centre

613-695-0800

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class