$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B250
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WDDMH4EB3DJ151707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250
- Mileage 159,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
2016 Hyundai Tucson SE w/Preferred Package AWD 155,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Buick Encore Premium FWD 150,000 KM $8,975 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Rio5 LX 6A 90,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Call Dealer
613-695-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2013 Mercedes-Benz B-Class