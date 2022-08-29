$14,444+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,444
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
4DR SDN C300 4mat
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$14,444
+ taxes & licensing
166,927KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9066730
- Stock #: 23-1592A
- VIN: WDDGF8AB0DA874723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,927 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently refreshed, this 2013 Mercedes-Benz C Class looks sharp and distinguished, with a prominent silhouette and a very handsome interior. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a luxurious interior, a powerful engine and composed handling. Enhancements for 2013 is that a fuel-saving ECO start/stop feature is added to the C350 and C300 4Matic, while Distronic Plus becomes a stand-alone option. Mbrace2 internet and app connectivity is made standard on all trims. With these, C-Class stands as one of the best picks in the highly competitive compact luxury sport sedan/coupe segment.This sedan has 166,927 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2