2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

166,927 KM

Details Description

$14,444

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

4DR SDN C300 4mat

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

$14,444

+ taxes & licensing

166,927KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9066730
  • Stock #: 23-1592A
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB0DA874723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,927 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $14877 - Our Price is just $14444!

Recently refreshed, this 2013 Mercedes-Benz C Class looks sharp and distinguished, with a prominent silhouette and a very handsome interior. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class offers a luxurious interior, a powerful engine and composed handling. Enhancements for 2013 is that a fuel-saving ECO start/stop feature is added to the C350 and C300 4Matic, while Distronic Plus becomes a stand-alone option. Mbrace2 internet and app connectivity is made standard on all trims. With these, C-Class stands as one of the best picks in the highly competitive compact luxury sport sedan/coupe segment.This sedan has 166,927 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

