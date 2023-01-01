2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

$15,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 4 , 9 7 1 K M Used

VIN: WDDGF8AB0DA769745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 94,971 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Rear seat centre armrest Smart Device Integration Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Rear side impact airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Exterior Alloy Wheels Rain Sensing Wipers Tires: Performance Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Rear fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Genuine wood console insert Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Bodyside mouldings Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Electronic stability Radio data system Genuine wood dashboard insert Genuine wood door panel insert Weather band radio Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Residual heat recirculation Rear beverage holders Childseat sensing airbag Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Number of Valves: 24 Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Cylinder configuration: V-6 Speakers: 8 Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Engine litres: 3.5 Recommended fuel: premium unleaded Engine displacement: 3.5 L 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km Tailpipe finisher: chrome Turning radius: 5.4m (17.8') Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1 Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km Interior cargo volume: 351 L (12 cu.ft.) Fuel economy city: 10.5L/100 km Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Front tires: 225/45HR17.0 Manual driver lumbar support Wheel size: 17 Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1) Manual-shift auto: TouchShift Premium audio system: COMAND CD-MP3 decoder Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Wheelbase: 2,760mm (108.7) Exterior height: 1,445mm (56.9) Front headroom: 972mm (38.3) Front legroom: 1,059mm (41.7) Rear legroom: 848mm (33.4) Exterior body width: 1,770mm (69.7) Transmission: 7 speed automatic Front shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7) Primary LCD size: 5.8 Curb weight: 1,695kg (3,737lbs) Rear shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0) Interior maximum cargo volume: 351 L (12 cu.ft.) Drive type: 4MATIC Internet access capable: Send2Benz Engine bore x stroke: 92.9mm x 86.0mm (3.66 x 3.39) Appearance: analog Compressor: Not Available Cargo: trunk Rear hiproom: 1,381mm (54.4) Payload: 425kg (937lbs) Horsepower: 248hp @ 6,500RPM Torque: 251 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM Front hiproom: 1,338mm (52.7) GVWR: 2,120kg (4,674lbs) Exterior length: 4,591mm (180.7) Passenger volume: 2,498L (88.2 cu.ft.) Engine horsepower: 248hp @ 6,500RPM Engine torque: 251 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM Rear tires: 245/40HR17.0

