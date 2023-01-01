Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

94,971 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC \ Sold As-Is

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4dr Sdn C 300 4MATIC \ Sold As-Is

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

94,971KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9813655
  • Stock #: P12061
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB0DA769745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P12061
  • Mileage 94,971 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained ay any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Smart Device Integration

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Rear side impact airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tires: Performance
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Genuine wood console insert

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat

Trim

Bodyside mouldings

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Residual heat recirculation
Rear beverage holders
Childseat sensing airbag
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Cylinder configuration: V-6
Speakers: 8
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Engine litres: 3.5
Recommended fuel: premium unleaded
Engine displacement: 3.5 L
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Roadside assistance coverage: 48 months/ unlimited distance
Basic warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.4m (17.8')
Compression ratio: 12.00 to 1
Fuel tank capacity: 66.0L
Powertrain warranty: 48 months/80,000km
Fuel economy highway: 7.3L/100 km
Interior cargo volume: 351 L (12 cu.ft.)
Fuel economy city: 10.5L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Front tires: 225/45HR17.0
Manual driver lumbar support
Wheel size: 17
Rear headroom: 942mm (37.1)
Manual-shift auto: TouchShift
Premium audio system: COMAND
CD-MP3 decoder
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Wheelbase: 2,760mm (108.7)
Exterior height: 1,445mm (56.9)
Front headroom: 972mm (38.3)
Front legroom: 1,059mm (41.7)
Rear legroom: 848mm (33.4)
Exterior body width: 1,770mm (69.7)
Transmission: 7 speed automatic
Front shoulder room: 1,390mm (54.7)
Primary LCD size: 5.8
Curb weight: 1,695kg (3,737lbs)
Rear shoulder room: 1,398mm (55.0)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 351 L (12 cu.ft.)
Drive type: 4MATIC
Internet access capable: Send2Benz
Engine bore x stroke: 92.9mm x 86.0mm (3.66 x 3.39)
Appearance: analog
Compressor: Not Available
Cargo: trunk
Rear hiproom: 1,381mm (54.4)
Payload: 425kg (937lbs)
Horsepower: 248hp @ 6,500RPM
Torque: 251 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM
Front hiproom: 1,338mm (52.7)
GVWR: 2,120kg (4,674lbs)
Exterior length: 4,591mm (180.7)
Passenger volume: 2,498L (88.2 cu.ft.)
Engine horsepower: 248hp @ 6,500RPM
Engine torque: 251 lb.-ft. @ 3,400RPM
Rear tires: 245/40HR17.0

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Barrhaven Chrysler

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

