Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

152,984 KM

Details Description

$18,919

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,919

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-2587

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4DR GLK350 4matic

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

4DR GLK350 4matic

Location

Myers Automotive Group

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

613-596-2587

  1. 9320830
  2. 9320830
  3. 9320830
  4. 9320830
  5. 9320830
  6. 9320830
  7. 9320830
  8. 9320830
  9. 9320830
  10. 9320830
  11. 9320830
  12. 9320830
  13. 9320830
  14. 9320830
  15. 9320830
  16. 9320830
  17. 9320830
  18. 9320830
  19. 9320830
  20. 9320830
  21. 9320830
  22. 9320830
  23. 9320830
  24. 9320830
  25. 9320830
  26. 9320830
  27. 9320830
  28. 9320830
Contact Seller

$18,919

+ taxes & licensing

152,984KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9320830
  • Stock #: 23-1668A
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB2DF986735

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,984 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $19487 - Our Price is just $18919!

What looks like an authentic rugged SUV has the most pleasant car like manners, excellent comfort and the versatility of a crossover. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This year's GLK has a more elegant interior, updated styling and new standard and optional features. The Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class gets notable enhancements for 2013. A V6 engine in the GLK350 makes more power and is more efficient, and it's joined by a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in the GLK250 Bluetec that makes the GLK the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the compact luxury crossover class. Other mechanical changes include revised power steering and an engine stop-start system.This SUV has 152,984 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $216.96 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Nissan Versa No...
 63,429 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Highland...
 151,338 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trax ...
 163,808 KM
$11,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Infiniti

394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-2587

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory