2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class
4DR GLK350 4matic
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
152,984KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9320830
- Stock #: 23-1668A
- VIN: WDCGG8JB2DF986735
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,984 KM
Vehicle Description
What looks like an authentic rugged SUV has the most pleasant car like manners, excellent comfort and the versatility of a crossover. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This year's GLK has a more elegant interior, updated styling and new standard and optional features. The Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class gets notable enhancements for 2013. A V6 engine in the GLK350 makes more power and is more efficient, and it's joined by a four-cylinder turbodiesel engine in the GLK250 Bluetec that makes the GLK the most fuel-efficient vehicle in the compact luxury crossover class. Other mechanical changes include revised power steering and an engine stop-start system.This SUV has 152,984 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 302HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $216.96 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $699 and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
