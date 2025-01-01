$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK
SLK350 - Low Mileage
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK
SLK350 - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
37,517KM
VIN WDDPK5HA6DF073725
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # C14051
- Mileage 37,517 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This minimally detailed body, overall lightness and lack of aggression gives this 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK a higher value of refinement and grace, further proving it is an elegant cruising coupe. This 2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK-Class is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
The 2013 Mercedes Benz SLK-Class is a 2-seat luxury sports car equipped with a power-retractable hardtop and a blend of comfort, convenience and luxury. The Mercedes Benz SLK-Class was completely redesigned last year, and rolls into 2013 with slight enhancements. The SLK350 receives engine stop-start capability and last year's Premium 1 package as standard equipment.This low mileage convertible has just 37,517 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
2013 Mercedes-Benz SLK