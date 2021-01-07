Menu
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

103,261 KM

Details Description Features

$15,256

+ tax & licensing
$15,256

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

RalliArt

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,256

+ taxes & licensing

103,261KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6548493
  Stock #: 210104
  VIN: JA32V6FV3DU602999

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 103,261 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded AWD with only 103,000 km. 237 HP Twin-Clutch SST Ralliart finished in Wicked White w/heated seats, fog lights, paddle shifters, leather wrapped steering, cruise control, 18'' black alloy wheels, tinted glass, climate control, power group, AM/FM/CD, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awc, awd, 4wd, 4x4, RALLIART

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

