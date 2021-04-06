Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

112,812 KM

Details Description Features

$12,864

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,864

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE AWC AWD | REAR WING | SUNROOF |HEATED SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE AWC AWD | REAR WING | SUNROOF |HEATED SEATS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6980399
  2. 6980399
  3. 6980399
  4. 6980399
  5. 6980399
  6. 6980399
  7. 6980399
  8. 6980399
  9. 6980399
  10. 6980399
  11. 6980399
  12. 6980399
  13. 6980399
  14. 6980399
  15. 6980399
  16. 6980399
  17. 6980399
  18. 6980399
  19. 6980399
  20. 6980399
  21. 6980399
  22. 6980399
  23. 6980399
  24. 6980399
  25. 6980399
  26. 6980399
  27. 6980399
  28. 6980399
  29. 6980399
  30. 6980399
  31. 6980399
  32. 6980399
  33. 6980399
  34. 6980399
  35. 6980399
  36. 6980399
  37. 6980399
Contact Seller

$12,864

+ taxes & licensing

112,812KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6980399
  • Stock #: 210320
  • VIN: JA32V2FW2DU601134

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210320
  • Mileage 112,812 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning AWD finished in Rally Red w/heated seats, sunroof, rear spoiler, 4WD, paddle shifters, cruise control, alloy wheels, air conditioning, power group, AM/FM/CD, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. We are the little guy that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, awc, awd, 4wd, 4x4, SE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2011 Subaru Outback ...
 190,428 KM
$4,469 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage On...
 35,275 KM
$20,852 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 75,436 KM
$17,964 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory