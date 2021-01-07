Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

168,876 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

613-745-7051

Contact Seller
2013 Mitsubishi RVR

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mitsubishi RVR

SE

Location

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

613-745-7051

  1. 6537265
  2. 6537265
  3. 6537265
  4. 6537265
  5. 6537265
  6. 6537265
  7. 6537265
  8. 6537265
  9. 6537265
  10. 6537265
Contact Seller

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

168,876KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6537265
  • Stock #: 210135A
  • VIN: 4A4AJ3AU1DE604078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,876 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in this vehicle?

Our team’s here to help and answer all your questions! Reach us by text at 613-704-5773, by phone at 613-604-9858, or book a Showroom visit and take it for a test drive!


We’re located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON, K1K 3B3.


Why Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM?

We’re proud to be a Top-Rated Dealership in Ottawa. Don’t take our word for it, read our 1,400+ Google Reviews!


Beyond our huge selection of used and certified pre-owned vehicles, we deliver an exceptional, pressure-free, and transparent experience.  


  • Our used and pre-owned inventory is backed by our Used Vehicle Exchange Policy.
  • We provide full disclosure on all inventory including details of the CarProof report.
  • Vehicles are sold certified with a multi-point safety inspection performed by factory-trained technicians.
  • We provide you with a peace-of-mind coverage for 36 days on all safety-related items.
  • Many of our used vehicles come with a transferred factory or extended warranties at no extra cost.
  • We accept all trades: push tow or drive them in!
  • We arrange shipments of vehicles throughout Canada.
  • Our complimentary shuttle service is available weekdays (pick up AND drop off). You also have the option to sit down relax, watch TV, and enjoy a coffee, tea, or hot chocolate while you wait. We also an iPad section for children.
  • Our service department includes a complimentary exterior wash on your visit service visits.
  • We’re conveniently located at 900 St-Laurent Blvd, just a few blocks north of the Queensway and only minutes from Bank St, Hunt Club Rd, and Orleans.
  • Smiles are always present and free at Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
4x4
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

2018 Jeep Grand Cher...
 55,651 KM
$35,999 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee S...
 85,211 KM
$17,185 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Durango GT
 15,906 KM
$41,901 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

Ottawa St-Laurent Jeep & RAM

900 St. Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1K 3B3

Call Dealer

613-745-XXXX

(click to show)

613-745-7051

Alternate Numbers
613-604-9858
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory