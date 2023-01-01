$15,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan NV200
AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, 120KM
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 120,435 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
1367 LABRIE AVE
>>FINANCE AVAILABLE>>
15900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
THE PERFECT WORKING VAN, 2013 NISSAN NV200 COMPACT CARGO, 4 CYL, 2.0 ENGINE, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH, STEEL SHELFS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS.
Vehicle Features
