Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>RONYSAUTOSALES.COM</p><p>1367 LABRIE AVE</p><p>>>FINANCE AVAILABLE>></p><p>15900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>></p><p>THE PERFECT WORKING VAN, 2013 NISSAN NV200 COMPACT CARGO, 4 CYL, 2.0 ENGINE, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH, STEEL SHELFS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS. </p>

2013 Nissan NV200

120,435 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Nissan NV200

AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, 120KM

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan NV200

AUTO, ACCIDENT FREE, A/C, POWER WINDOWS, 120KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

  1. 1700332726
  2. 1700332727
  3. 1700332727
  4. 1700332727
  5. 1700332727
  6. 1700332727
  7. 1700332727
  8. 1700332727
  9. 1700332726
  10. 1700332727
  11. 1700332726
  12. 1700332727
  13. 1700332727
  14. 1700332453
  15. 1700332727
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,435KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN1DK690508

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 120,435 KM

Vehicle Description

RONYSAUTOSALES.COM

1367 LABRIE AVE

>>FINANCE AVAILABLE>>

15900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>FINANCING AVAILABLE>>CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

THE PERFECT WORKING VAN, 2013 NISSAN NV200 COMPACT CARGO, 4 CYL, 2.0 ENGINE, AIR CONDITION, POWER WINDOWS, BLUETOOTH, STEEL SHELFS, FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rony's Auto Sales

Used 2009 Nissan Murano LE, AWD, NAVI, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC, 172 KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2009 Nissan Murano LE, AWD, NAVI, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC, 172 KM 172,763 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA2 MANUAL, A/C, 1 OWNER, POWER GROUP, 174KM for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA2 MANUAL, A/C, 1 OWNER, POWER GROUP, 174KM 174,111 KM $7,500 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA2 MANUAL, ONLY 69 KM, POWER GROUP, A/C for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA2 MANUAL, ONLY 69 KM, POWER GROUP, A/C 69,796 KM $8,900 + tax & lic

Email Rony's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

Call Dealer

613-744-XXXX

(click to show)

613-744-7090

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan NV200