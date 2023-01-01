$11,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
S - Bluetooth
2013 Nissan Rogue
S - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
105,831KM
Used
VIN JN8AS5MT0DW017310
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-9384A
- Mileage 105,831 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
Compare at $12355 - Our Price is just $11995!
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2013 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 105,831 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Payments from $321.74 monthly with $0 down for 48 months @ 12.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2013 Nissan Rogue