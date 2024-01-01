$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
613-596-1515
Used
159,056KM
VIN JN8AS5MV1DW143838
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-9875B
- Mileage 159,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control!
Looking for the room and capability of an SUV with the efficiency and driveability of a car? This versatile Nissan Rogue is the best of both worlds. This 2013 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 159,056 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersottawanissan.ca/finance
Get the amazing benefits of a Nissan Certified Pre-Owned vehicle!!! Save thousands of dollars and get a pre-owned vehicle that has factory warranty, 24 hour roadside assistance and rates as low as 0.9%!!!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Ottawa Nissan
2164 Robertson Rd, Ottawa, ON K2H 5Z1
2013 Nissan Rogue