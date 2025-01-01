$4,500+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Sentra
SV, MANUAL, CERTIFIED, A/C, POWER GROUP
Location
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
613-744-7090
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
238,438KM
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP2DL663777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,438 KM
Vehicle Description
RONYSAUTOSALES.COM
>>4500 + TAX + LICENSING>>
>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>
>MANUAL TRANSMISSION
>FULLY LOADED
>AIR CONDITION
>KEYLESS ENTRY
>HEATED SEATS
FEEL FREE TO VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Rony's Auto Sales
1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2
