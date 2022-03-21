Menu
2013 Nissan Sentra

124,669 KM

Details Description Features

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

2013 Nissan Sentra

2013 Nissan Sentra

ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL, A/C, BLUETOOTH, 124 KM

2013 Nissan Sentra

ACCIDENT FREE, MANUAL, A/C, BLUETOOTH, 124 KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

124,669KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8940319
  • Stock #: DL644496
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP9DL644496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,669 KM

Vehicle Description

7900 + TAX + LICENSING>>ACCIDENT FREE>>COMES CERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>

6 SPEED MANUAL TRANSMISSION, BLUETOOTH, AIR CONDITION, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, KEYLESS ENTRY, STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION  AND DIRECTIONS, WE'RE LOCATED AT 1367 LABRIE AVE. OTTAWA

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Rony's Auto Sales

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

