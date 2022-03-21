2013 Nissan Xterra

$21,634 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 2 7 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8799425

8799425 Stock #: 220855

220855 VIN: 5N1AN0NWXDN811747

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour EBONY

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 93,274 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.