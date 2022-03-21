$21,634+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,634
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2013 Nissan Xterra
2013 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X 4x4 | RARE 6 SPEED | LOW KMS | REAR CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$21,634
+ taxes & licensing
93,274KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8799425
- Stock #: 220855
- VIN: 5N1AN0NWXDN811747
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour EBONY
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 93,274 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS!! With rugged, offroad capabilities and loads of comfort features this 6-speed manual Xterra offers everything you need for a great price! Features include backup camera, navigation, 16-inch alloy wheels, tow package, side steps, roof rack with off road lights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, auto headlights and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8