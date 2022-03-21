Menu
2013 Nissan Xterra

93,274 KM

Details Description

$21,634

+ tax & licensing
$21,634

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2013 Nissan Xterra

2013 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X 4x4 | RARE 6 SPEED | LOW KMS | REAR CAM

2013 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X 4x4 | RARE 6 SPEED | LOW KMS | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$21,634

+ taxes & licensing

93,274KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8799425
  • Stock #: 220855
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NWXDN811747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour EBONY
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 93,274 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS!! With rugged, offroad capabilities and loads of comfort features this 6-speed manual Xterra offers everything you need for a great price! Features include backup camera, navigation, 16-inch alloy wheels, tow package, side steps, roof rack with off road lights, power locks, power mirrors, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, auto headlights and Sirius XM! 

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

