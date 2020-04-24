2013 Porsche Panamera

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2
+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- All Wheel Drive
- Navigation
- Heated Seats
- Panoramic Roof
- Back up Camera
- Parking Sensors
- Power Seats
- Power Windows
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Backup Camera
- Leather Seats
- Air Conditioning
- Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Carfax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Engine: V6 Cylinder Engine 3.6L/220
L/100Km City: 11.8
L/100Km Hwy: 7.6
Mechanical Equipment
(2) single-tube tailpipes in brushed stainless steel
3.6L DOHC DI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dry sump lubrication
All wheel drive
Automatic start-stop engine function -inc: deactivation button on centre console
Double wishbone front suspension
Electric parking brake
Multi-link LSA rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pad-wear sensors
Pwr assisted steering w/variable ratio
Steel suspension
Interior Equipment
(3) front/(2) rear cupholders
Black high-gloss interior pkg
Brushed aluminum door sill guards
HomeLink garage door opener
Instrument cluster -inc: 4.8" colour display, gear indicator, service interval indicator, ambient temp display, warning indicators, electronic oil level measurement w/map compensation
LED extended interior lighting pkg -inc: sun visors, front footwells, glove compartment, trunk compartment, rear lid marker lights, front/rear door LED marker lights, LED centre console
Lighting -inc: reading lights, orientation lights, ignition lock, vanity mirror lighting, front footwell, glove compartment, luggage compartment, exit lighting, white interior lighting w/dimming
Pwr windows -inc: auto up/down, anti-jamming
Rear window defogger
Storage compartment beneath cargo area floor
Exterior Equipment
2-way adaptive rear spoiler
Aluminum trunk lid
Exterior colour painted headlight washer cover
Front window water repellant coating
Full underbody panelling
Heated pwr folding mirrors
LED lights -inc: tail lights, brake lights
Pwr sunroof -inc: pwr sliding roof w/tip open/close
Rear fog lights
Tire sealing compound & electric air compressor
Safety Equipment
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners, force limiters, height adjustment
Dual front advanced airbags w/passenger sensor
Dual front knee airbags
Front/rear curtain airbags
Front/rear deformation zones
Integrated front/rear side airbags
LATCH child rear seat mounting points
Rollover detection system -inc: early deployment of curtain airbags & seat belt pretensioners
Tire pressure monitoring system
Entertainment Equipment
Bluetooth interface for mobile phone
SiriusXM satellite radio w/HD Radio -inc: 3-month subscription *XM service N/A in AK or HI*
Universal audio interface
