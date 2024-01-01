Menu
WOW, WHAT A DEAL! LOADED 4x4 SLT CREW CAB W/ 5.7L HEMI AND LUXURY GROUP! Premium 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium heated bucket seats, heated steering, remote start, tri-fold tonneau cover, premium Alpine audio, running boards, premium 20-inch alloys, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold As Is.

2013 RAM 1500

225,829 KM

Details Description

$7,997

+ tax & licensing
Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$7,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
225,829KM
VIN 1C6RR7LT7DS690536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 240845
  • Mileage 225,829 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW, WHAT A DEAL! LOADED 4x4 SLT CREW CAB W/ 5.7L HEMI AND LUXURY GROUP! Premium 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, premium heated bucket seats, heated steering, remote start, tri-fold tonneau cover, premium Alpine audio, running boards, premium 20-inch alloys, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, 5-foot 7-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror and more! *as-is due to age* We are selling this vehicle un-certified and you will need to take it to your mechanic to get it certified. We are required to add this disclaimer, this vehicle is sold unfit. This vehicle is not safetied and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. It may not be fit for a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at your expense. We however feel its a great vehicle for the price. Please come and see it and decide for yourself. Financing and 30 day money back guarantee not applicable to vehicles sold 'As Is'.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

2013 RAM 1500