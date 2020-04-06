Menu
2013 RAM 1500

ST

2013 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Used Trucks Ottawa

2013 St Laurent Blvd, Ottawa, ON K1G 1A3

613-274-0031

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 208,294KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4851912
  • Stock #: 1775
  • VIN: 1c6rr7fp5ds510338
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

