$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

2013 RAM 1500

Tradesman Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$14,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 186,523KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5297198
  • Stock #: 20-0212
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FP0DS684575
Exterior Colour
Brown
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6
Excellent condition, clean CarFax report (no accidents), lots of maintenance records. 4.7L V8, 6-speed automatic transmission, keyless entry, XM satellite radio, tilt steering with audio and cruise controls, USB/AUX inputs, running boards, 17" alloy wheels and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today. PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • 4 Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Side Airbags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Running Boards
  • Box liner
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • tilt steering
  • CUP HOLDERS
  • Interval wipers
Powertrain
  • 4 X 4
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Trim
  • Cloth Upholstery
Additional Features
  • Fuel Data Centre
  • USB
  • Fold Down Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wallace Automobiles

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

