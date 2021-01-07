Menu
2013 RAM 1500

133,004 KM

Details Description

$19,850

+ tax & licensing
SLT Hemi

SLT Hemi

Location

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

133,004KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6597387
  • Stock #: w0562a
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT8DS560386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # w0562a
  • Mileage 133,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Tonneau Cover, Navigation, Remote Starter, Trailer Tow/Haul Package, Dual Climate Control, Touch Screen, USB/AUX/SD Card Input, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth with Voice Command, Running Boards, Alloy Rims and Much More. This is your ideal work truck. Call 613 - 596 - 1006 to speak to one of our Sales rep regarding this used Ram 1500 for sale. At this Price you know it'll be gone fast. Call use now 613 - 596 -1006

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

