2013 RAM 1500

$19,999 + taxes & licensing 2 1 4 , 5 8 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6976211

6976211 Stock #: D210219A

D210219A VIN: 1C6RR7LTXDS570696

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # D210219A

Mileage 214,589 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.