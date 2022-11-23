Menu
2013 RAM 1500

154,554 KM

Details Description

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

613-596-1006

Big Horn | As-Is

Location

Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep

1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1

613-596-1006

154,554KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9435519
  • Stock #: Y0158A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT6DS556031

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,554 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS! NO NEGOTATIONS - WE ARE NOT LOOKING INTO WHAT IT NEEDS. This used vehicle is not considered road worthy and it's not being sold safetied. Buyer will have to bring it to their own mechanic. You may leave a full refundable deposit of $100 and bring the vehicle to the garage of your choosing. This is a handyman/mechanic type of deal! If you know you're knowledgeable on automotive mechanics you might be getting a steal of a deal! Come see this AS-IS vehicle for yourself.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613-596-1006

