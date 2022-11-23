$17,990+ tax & licensing
613-596-1006
2013 RAM 1500
Big Horn | As-Is
Location
Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep
1047 Richmond Rd, Ottawa, ON K2B 6R1
$17,990
- Listing ID: 9435519
- Stock #: Y0158A
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT6DS556031
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,554 KM
Vehicle Description
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS-IS! NO NEGOTATIONS - WE ARE NOT LOOKING INTO WHAT IT NEEDS. This used vehicle is not considered road worthy and it's not being sold safetied. Buyer will have to bring it to their own mechanic. You may leave a full refundable deposit of $100 and bring the vehicle to the garage of your choosing. This is a handyman/mechanic type of deal! If you know you're knowledgeable on automotive mechanics you might be getting a steal of a deal! Come see this AS-IS vehicle for yourself.
