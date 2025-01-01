Menu
Location

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

+16135140544

VIN JF2SHCBC1DH407392

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,986 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Check out this sleek, black 2013 Subaru Forester X Touring, now available at 613 Rides! This Forester is ready for your next adventure, offering the legendary Subaru dependability and all-weather capability that Canadian drivers love. With its comfortable black interior, it's a perfect choice for both city commutes and weekend getaways. This well-maintained Forester has only 33,986km on the odometer.

The 2013 Subaru Forester X Touring is equipped with a fuel-efficient 2.5L H4 engine paired with an automatic transmission. Its All-Wheel Drive system provides superior handling and control, giving you confidence in any driving condition. Whether you're navigating snowy streets or exploring off the beaten path, this Forester is built to handle it all. Stop by 613 Rides and see this exceptional vehicle today!

Here are five reasons why you'll love this Forester:

  • Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive: Experience unparalleled grip and stability, making every drive safer and more enjoyable.
  • Spacious Interior: Plenty of room for passengers and cargo, perfect for families and those with active lifestyles.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: Enjoy a great balance of power and economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Touring Trim: Premium features, comfort, and convenience.
  • Low Mileage: This Forester has only 33,986 km on the odometer!

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

613 Rides

613 Rides

2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0

613 Rides

+16135140544

2013 Subaru Forester