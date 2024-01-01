Menu
Account
Sign In
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in and represents incredible value for your hard earned dollar!! Yes, it has some character as we would say but truly this Subie is an incredible driving vehicle and has been religiously serviced and maintained. Finished in Venetian Red with gorgeous premium Ebony cloth seating surfaces, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 17 alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, 6 speaker sound system, climate control system, moonroof, heated seats, heated side mirrors, keyless entry system, vehicle dynamics control, traction control all compliment this 2013 Subaru Impreza Hatachback Sport. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

2013 Subaru Impreza

142,346 KM

Details Description Features

$8,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package SPORT!! ROOF, HTD. SEATS, 17 A

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Impreza

2.0i Sport Package SPORT!! ROOF, HTD. SEATS, 17 A

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 11393425
  2. 11393425
  3. 11393425
  4. 11393425
  5. 11393425
  6. 11393425
  7. 11393425
  8. 11393425
  9. 11393425
  10. 11393425
Contact Seller

$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,346KM
VIN JF1GPAD64DH212895

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 212895
  • Mileage 142,346 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh trade in and represents incredible value for your hard earned dollar!! Yes, it has some character as we would say but truly this Subie is an incredible driving vehicle and has been religiously serviced and maintained. Finished in Venetian Red with gorgeous premium Ebony cloth seating surfaces, incredible Subaru symmetrical all wheel drive, 17 alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, 6 speaker sound system, climate control system, moonroof, heated seats, heated side mirrors, keyless entry system, vehicle dynamics control, traction control all compliment this 2013 Subaru Impreza Hatachback Sport. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

Used 2022 Mazda CX-3 GT HUDS, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS, HTD. STEE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Mazda CX-3 GT HUDS, LEATHER, ROOF, NAV, HTD. SEATS, HTD. STEE 27,240 KM $28,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited LEATHER, MOONROOF, HTD. SEATS, ALLOY WHEEL for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee Limited LEATHER, MOONROOF, HTD. SEATS, ALLOY WHEEL 27,325 KM $19,950 + tax & lic
Used 2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i LEATHERETTE, PANO.ROOF, HTD. SEATS, HTD. for sale in Ottawa, ON
2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i LEATHERETTE, PANO.ROOF, HTD. SEATS, HTD. 109,022 KM $14,450 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Impreza