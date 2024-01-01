Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Subaru Outback

166,000 KM

Details Features

$12,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1710332894
  2. 1710332897
  3. 1710332900
  4. 1710332905
  5. 1710332910
  6. 1710332915
  7. 1710332920
  8. 1710332925
  9. 1710332931
  10. 1710332936
  11. 1710332941
  12. 1710332946
  13. 1710332951
  14. 1710332953
  15. 1710332955
  16. 1710332957
  17. 1710332960
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
166,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BRGLC1D3244589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2013 Subaru Outback LIMITED for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Subaru Outback LIMITED 166,000 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Hyundai Sonata GLS 171,685 KM $8,985 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix 166,885 KM $11,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Outback