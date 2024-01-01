Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TWO SETS OF WHEELS!</p><p>WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS!</p>

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

136,285 KM

Details Description Features

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

Touring

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1706993418
  2. 1706993421
  3. 1706993423
  4. 1706993425
  5. 1706993427
  6. 1706993430
  7. 1706993433
  8. 1706993435
  9. 1706993437
  10. 1706993439
  11. 1706993442
  12. 1706993444
  13. 1706993446
  14. 1706993448
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,285KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JF2GPACC7DH800020

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,285 KM

Vehicle Description

TWO SETS OF WHEELS!

WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2012 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Fit Sport 146,785 KM $9,985 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENICE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENICE 100,185 KM $18,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX with Honda Sensing for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX with Honda Sensing 90,885 KM $19,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek