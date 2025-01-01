$12,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Touring
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
114,695KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JF2GPACC0D2883454
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,695 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Touring 114,695 KM $12,985 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS with Teck package 19,518 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
2005 Subaru Legacy 2.5I 121,585 KM $6,685 + tax & lic
Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-820-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$12,985
+ taxes & licensing
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
613-820-8588
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek