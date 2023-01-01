Menu
2013 Toyota Camry

159,681 KM

613-823-8088

HYBRID XLE - Leather Seats

Location

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

159,681KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10495797
  • Stock #: 23-0801A
  • VIN: 4T1BD1FKXDU068571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,681 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Power Seats, Power Windows!

This Toyota Camry is one of the best values in hybrids. This 2013 Toyota Camry Hybrid is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2013 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. The Hybrid model uses advanced technology to make it even more efficient. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, it's easy to see why it's one of North America's favorite mid-size sedans. The 2013 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether you've had Camrys before or you want to see why it's so popular, this sedan is worth a look.This sedan has 159,681 kms. It's green in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS

Interior

Air Conditioning

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

