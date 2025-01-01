$12,997+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Camry
LE - Power Seats - Power Windows
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$12,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,095KM
VIN 4T1BF1FK6DU285643
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Attitude Black
- Interior Colour Seat trim
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-0237A
- Mileage 172,095 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!
Compare at $13387 - Our Price is just $12997!
The humble Toyota Camry is one of Canada's favorite mid-size cars. This 2013 Toyota Camry is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Camry sedan continues its reputation of safety, value, and reliability. With a roomy cabin, modern tech, and smart construction, it's easy to see why it's one of North America's favorite mid-size sedans. The 2013 Camry sedan also sports a bold front and rear look with stylish contours and character lines that give the Camry a wide, low look and a pronounced wedge-like profile. Whether you've had Camrys before or you want to see why it's so popular, this sedan is worth a look.This sedan has 172,095 kms. It's attitude black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 178HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
POWER DOORS
Mechanical
Air Conditioning
Front Wheel Drive
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Pwr-assisted ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
6-speed automatic super electronically controlled (ECT) transmission -inc: OD & sequential shift mode
Independent dual-link MacPherson rear suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
MacPherson front suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
2.5L DOHC VVT-i SMPI 16-valve I4 engine
Interior
Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Net
Digital clock
Engine Immobilizer
Locking glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Front centre console box w/lid
Remote fuel lid release
Fabric door trim w/map pockets
Overhead sunglass storage
Front seatback pockets
aux pwr outlet
All-Season Floor Mats
Silver-accented interior trim
4-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc: audio controls
Air conditioning -inc: cabin air filter & rear seat heater ducts
60/40 fold-down rear seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Adjustable active headrests
Pwr windows -inc: driver auto up & down
Manual front reclining bucket seats -inc: cushion height adjust
Warnings -inc: low washer fluid, low fuel
Electronic gauges -inc: outside temp, dual trip odometers
Interior lighting -inc: fadeout dome, courtesy, glove box, trunk
Safety
Brake Assist
BACKUP CAMERA
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) w/Electronic Brake force Distribution (EBD)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child-protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger frontal airbags
3-point seat belts in all positions
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Driver & front passenger knee airbag
Exterior
LED Taillights
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Front & rear splash guards
P205/65R16 all-season tires
Manual folding heated pwr mirrors
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
AM/FM stereo w/MP3/WMA/CD player -inc: audio aux input jack, USB input, Bluetooth capability, (6) speakers, 6.1" display audio
