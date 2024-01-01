$12,927+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | AUTO CLIMATE
2013 Toyota Corolla
LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | AUTO CLIMATE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$12,927
+ taxes & licensing
Used
141,898KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE1DC986823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 141,898 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED! LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats, 16-inch alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, cruise control and Bluetooth!!
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
