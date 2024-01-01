Menu
LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED! LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats, 16-inch alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

2013 Toyota Corolla

141,898 KM

Details Description

$12,927

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | AUTO CLIMATE

2013 Toyota Corolla

LE UPGRADE | SUNROOF | HTD SEATS | AUTO CLIMATE

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$12,927

+ taxes & licensing

Used
141,898KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE1DC986823

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,898 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMS AND CERTIFIED! LE w/ Upgrade Package incl. sunroof, heated seats, 16-inch alloys, automatic climate control, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry w/ push start, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

