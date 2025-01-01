$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE - Power Windows - Power Doors
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
142,184KM
VIN 2T1BU4EE2DC103330
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 142,184 KM
Vehicle Description
Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close!
This feature-rich compact is an outstanding value. This 2013 Toyota Corolla is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2013 Toyota Corolla remains one of the best picks in its class for the safety-minded consumer. The Corolla's reputation is built on legendary longevity, low fuel consumption, and high resale value. The Toyota family resemblance runs strong in the Corolla - swept-back headlights and a new sporty grille was revised in 2013 creating a cutting-edge design. The 2013 Toyota Corolla's interior is highly functional and very roomy, while the rear seat offers good hip and shoulder room for your passengers. Cargo volume can be expanded thanks to the 60/40-split folding rear seats. This sedan has 142,184 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Soft Door Close.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Exterior
Tinted Glass
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Front & rear splash guards
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
15" steel wheels w/full wheel covers
Interior
Air Conditioning
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Fadeout dome lamp
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
3-spoke tilt & telescopic steering wheel
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
12V accessory pwr outlet
Deodorizing air filter
All-season carpeted floor mats
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, water temp gauge, outside temp gauge
Warnings -inc: low fuel, low washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt remind, key remind
Front bucket seats -inc: headrest adjustment
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
P195/65R15 tires
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Direct ignition system (DIS)
Electric throttle control system w/intelligence
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners & force limiters
Brake assist (BA)
Front seat mounted side air bags
Smart stop technology (SST)
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions -inc: B-pillar adjustable anchors
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags -inc: passenger status indicator
Additional Features
Soft Door Close
2013 Toyota Corolla