2013 Toyota Corolla

105,684 KM

Details Description Features

$11,988

$11,988
Rony's Auto Sales

613-744-7090

S, AUTO, SUNROOF, B/TOOTH, LEATHER, 105KM

S, AUTO, SUNROOF, B/TOOTH, LEATHER, 105KM

Location

Rony's Auto Sales

1367 Labrie Ave, Ottawa, ON K1B 3M2

613-744-7090

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5347598
  • Stock #: DC951184
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE5DC951184

105,684KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 105,684 KM

Vehicle Description

11988 + TAX + LICENSING>>>WE FINANCE>>>ACCIDENT FREE>>>COMES SERTIFIED IN ONTARIO OR QUEBEC>>>>

FRESH IN STOCK, MINT CONDITION, "S" PACKAGE, SUNROOF, AIR CONDITION, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, REMOTE KEY FOB, SPOILER, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, TILT WHEEL, CRUISE CONTROL, TINTED WINDOWS, FOG LIGHTS, ALUMINUM WHEELS, PLEASE VISIT OUR SITE AT RONYSAUTOSALES.COM FOR A VARIETY OF VEHICLES, CONTACT INFORMATION AND DIRECTIONS, LOCATED IN EAST END OTTAWA, 1367 LABRIE AVE.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Locks
Bluetooth Connection

